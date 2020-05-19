Duo robs gas station with watermelon head disguises

LOUISA, Virginia -- Two robbery suspects in Virginia have been dubbed the "Melon-headed Bandits" after their strange choice in disguise was caught on camera.

Photos show the two suspects wearing watermelons on their heads with eye holes cut out.

Police say the robbery happened at a gas station on May 5.

WRIC reports officers managed to arrest one of the suspects, 20-year-old Justin M. Roger.

He's charged with wearing a mask in public while committing larceny as well as stealing alcohol while underage.

Police say they're still looking for the second "watermelon head."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiaarrestface maskrobberygas stationviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Beach expected to vote on plan to open streets for outdoor dining
LA County reports 21 suspected cases of immune syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19
LAPD commander who survived COVID-19 donating plasma
WHO will be investigated as Trump considers pulling funding
Civic group: Mexico City virus deaths 3 times those reported
Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus
Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers in OC - Video
Show More
IE mountain communities concerned about influx of visitors
Endangered pygmy hippo born at San Diego Zoo
COVID-19 vaccine: How promising are the latest results?
SoCal jobs: Cleaning companies are hiring new employees
Hemorrhagic rabbit disease found in western US, including CA
More TOP STORIES News