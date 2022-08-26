Bodycam vid shows LAPD shoot at armed suspects who tried to rob man in Melrose store

New body camera video shows a dramatic confrontation between police and two armed robbery suspects in the Fairfax District.

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New body camera video shows a dramatic confrontation between police and two armed robbery suspects in the Fairfax District.

It happened July 14 outside of a clothing business near Melrose and Fairfax Avenue.

Video shows the suspects confront a customer inside the store, trying to get his watch. He fought against them and his shirt was pulled off during the struggle. He jumped behind the counter and continued resisting and the suspects fled the store.

Someone flagged down officers who were in the area. They tried to stop the suspects. Video shows at least one suspect holding a gun in his hand as he ran out of the store.

LAPD's video of the incident is available here.

An officer opened fire as a suspect turned in their direction. But both suspects were able to get into a black SUV and flee the scene. It's not known if they were injured.

One officer also incurred a minor leg injury during the incident.

Police are still looking for the suspects.