Popular flea market Melrose Trading Post reopens for first time since March

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The popular Melrose Trading Post reopened Sunday for the first time since closing in March for the coronavirus pandemic.
The flea market, founded in the 1990s, is held at and raises funds for Fairfax High School.
Sunday's restart came with changes meant to implement protocols for reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Masks were required by staff, vendors and visitors and capacity was limited to help enforce social distancing. Staff members are also required to go through symptom and temperature screening when they first arrive.
The flea market is also for the first time offering advance sales for its $5 admission with a contactless entry option.
Enhanced cleaning measures have also been implemented.
Money raised by the flea market helps the school with programs such as field trips and theater productions.
"You're supporting the school also," said vendor Eva Meara. "That's important. They give a lot to the kids, traveling. They do a lot of stuff. For sports also. It's good."
The Melrose Trading Post is now open every Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
