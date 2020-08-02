Society

Popular flea market Melrose Trading Post reopens for first time since March

The popular Melrose Trading Post reopened Sunday for the first time since closing in March for the coronavirus pandemic.
By
FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The popular Melrose Trading Post reopened Sunday for the first time since closing in March for the coronavirus pandemic.

The flea market, founded in the 1990s, is held at and raises funds for Fairfax High School.

Sunday's restart came with changes meant to implement protocols for reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Masks were required by staff, vendors and visitors and capacity was limited to help enforce social distancing. Staff members are also required to go through symptom and temperature screening when they first arrive.

The flea market is also for the first time offering advance sales for its $5 admission with a contactless entry option.

Enhanced cleaning measures have also been implemented.

Money raised by the flea market helps the school with programs such as field trips and theater productions.

"You're supporting the school also," said vendor Eva Meara. "That's important. They give a lot to the kids, traveling. They do a lot of stuff. For sports also. It's good."

The Melrose Trading Post is now open every Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfairfaxlos angeleslos angeles countyflea marketcoronavirusreopening californiacoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple Fire scorches 20,516 acres in Riverside County
MAP: Inland Empire areas with unhealthy air quality
4 sentenced in Skid Row voter fraud scheme
Cal State Northridge hit by cyberattack
MAP: Zones under evacuation warning, order during Apple Fire
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
2 children believed to be abducted by father in LA
Show More
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Military calls off search for missing troops in accident near San Clemente Island
Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 31 states
170-acre brush fire breaks out at Castaic Lake
More TOP STORIES News