Silver Lake shooting: Family wants LAPD officers held accountable in death of Trader Joe's store employee

The family of the woman shot and killed by Los Angeles police during a shootout at a Silver Lake Trader Joe's has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police department.

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A tribute was held Sunday for Mely Corado, a Trader Joe's assistant manager who was killed in the crossfire of a police shootout in Silver Lake two years ago.Corado's family led a march from the Los Angeles Police Department's Northeast station to the Trader Joe's where the gunfight took place. Corado, 27, was struck by a police officer's bullet in the shootout on July 21, 2018."This is a march is to keep the memory of Mely alive, to bring justice for Mely," said Albert Corado, Mely's father. "All we want is for the police officers who killed Mely to be charged, to be held accountable."The shootout unfolded after the armed suspect opened fire on officers after he crashed his car during a high-speed chase and ran into the Trader Joe's. He held customers and workers hostage.The Los Angeles Police Commission ruled the officers acted within policy in returning fire.Mely's family says it was excessive force and want justice for her death."At the very least accountability, at the very least prosecute these officers, fire them," said Albert Corado Jr., Mely's brother. "Chief (Michel) Moore needs to resign, not only for this mismanagement of this case, but what we've seen in the last few months regarding the protests and uprising."Many turned out in a united call for change to the LAPD's policies. Some carried sunflowers, Corado's favorite flower.Corado's family says they hope the march becomes an annual tradition, not only to honor her life but to bring about social change.