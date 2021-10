EMBED >More News Videos David Ono gives you a tour of the Battleship USS Iowa in San Pedro, California.

Memorial Day is Monday, and because of the ongoing pandemic, we won't see the traditional commemoration events. This year, we are taking you to the Battleship USS Iowa, moored in San Pedro, as we honor the U.S. military personnel who died in service of our country.Eyewitness News Anchor David Ono is talking to veterans about their military experience, and we're hearing from organizations that help veterans. The keynote speech is from retired U.S. Navy four-star Admiral William McRaven.Watch ABC7 Salutes Memorial Day 2021 from the USS Iowa Monday at 11:30 a.m. on ABC7, on this page and wherever you stream