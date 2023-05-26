Memorial Day tributes planned across SoCal, including 1,000 American flags flying in Arcadia park

The 1,000 American flags flown at Arcadia County Park can be sponsored as part of a Memorial Day fundraiser.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- It is Memorial Day weekend, a time to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

And there are many tributes planned around Southern California.

There are now one-thousand American flags flying at Arcadia County Park.

You can sponsor a flag for $50.

With that purchase, you can honor anyone important in your life, including those who have served.

All of the money will go towards the various charities the Arcadia Rotary supports, including Boy Scouts and Arcadia Unified schools.

Meanwhile, at the Arlington National Cemetery, the annual "flags-in" ceremony was held on Thursday. The event has taken place every year since 1868.

During the ceremony, service members place a flag at each of the more than 250,000 headstones in the cemetery.

Another 7,000 flags are placed along the rows of cremation niches.