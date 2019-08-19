VIDEO: 2 men rescue cruise ship passenger in wheelchair who fell from dock

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands -- Two men in the U.S. Virgin Islands are being hailed as heroes after they jumped to save a cruise ship passenger in a wheelchair who fell from a dock into water.

Kashief Hamilton and Randolph Donovan raced to action when the girl, rolled off a dock in St. Thomas Monday.

In a video of the rescue, posted on social media, the woman is seen gripping a life ring as Hamilton and Donovan hold on to her to keep her afloat.

Hamilton and Donovan worked together with rescuers on the dock to use a rope that had been tied around the woman, to pull her out of the water.

The unnamed woman was a passenger on board the Carnival Fascination ship, which had stopped in St. Thomas.

A spokeswoman for carnival cruise line says she was not injured and was provided a complimentary replacement wheelchair.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worldcruise ship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody after his mother found dead at OC home
Suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with officers in El Sereno
24-year-old San Bernardino middle school teacher shot to death
Santa Monica homeless feeding program continues in park amid opposition
Legal battle over reinstated L.A. county deputy costing taxpayers millions
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120K
7-year-old bounces off sofa, falls out of Koreatown apartment window
Show More
Man's burned body found in Joshua Tree
Former Palm Springs mayor indicted in bribery scheme
Man accidentally shoots his aunt in Norwalk, authorities say
Beaumont murder-suicide: Identities released of 3 who were fatally shot at home
BMW's iconic 3 series is revised, but faces new challenges
More TOP STORIES News