Town hall set to discuss possible placement of convicted sex offender in Menifee neighborhood

EMBED <>More Videos

Man convicted of molesting boys could take up residence in Menifee

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- Some residents in Riverside County will have the chance to speak out about the possibility of having a man convicted of molesting boys living in their community.

The Menifee Police Department will hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday about the release of a 69-year-old man from a state hospital to a residence in the neighborhood of Menifee.

Lawrence Phillip Moff was convicted in 1978 of molesting two boys, ages 7 and 8, on several occasions in Los Angeles County after befriending their parents at church, according to police.

He was also convicted of lewd and lascivious acts on a 9-year-old boy in Riverside County in 1997, according to police. In that case, Moff again befriended the parents of the child at church. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison for that offense.

Moff has been at Coalinga State Hospital since being released from prison for the Riverside County conviction.

Based on the recommendation of a Coalinga hospital doctor, a Riverside County Superior Court judge ordered the conditional release of Moff into community placement, police officials said.

The town hall meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Civic Center/Webb Hall, 26850 Sun City Blvd.

Police will provide the community's input to the Superior Court, which has scheduled a court hearing to hear evidence regarding the placement of Moff on July 29 in Riverside.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
menifeeriverside countysex offendersex offensechild sex assault
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LADWP: Outdoor watering to be restricted to 2 days a week amid drought
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
Teen arrested as 2nd suspect in deaths of 3 children at LA home
Escaped inmate, prison guard planned to get in shootout with police
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Mike Tyson won't face charges after video shows him punching man
CA widow fights interest charges for bill she says she never got
Show More
Judge hears misdemeanor case for man accused of attacking Chappelle
Biden goes on the defensive over inflation, gas prices
Bahamas calls on US labs to help solve deaths of 3 tourists
Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
LA's Chinatown sheds light on community's history with mural tour
More TOP STORIES News