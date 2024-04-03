Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedans offer high-tech, luxury and power

The E-Class model engines are engineered with a hybrid system to optimize fuel efficiency and all-wheel drive - great for road trips and saving money on California gas prices.

The E-Class model engines are engineered with a hybrid system to optimize fuel efficiency and all-wheel drive - great for road trips and saving money on California gas prices.

The E-Class model engines are engineered with a hybrid system to optimize fuel efficiency and all-wheel drive - great for road trips and saving money on California gas prices.

The E-Class model engines are engineered with a hybrid system to optimize fuel efficiency and all-wheel drive - great for road trips and saving money on California gas prices.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Like most car brands, Mercedes-Benz sells a lot of SUVs these days. From large to small, these vans make up the bulk of the company's volume, and buyers can't get enough of them.

Don't count out sedans just yet though, as the iconic E-Class sedan still has prestige.

Coming In various body shapes that characterize their respective eras, the mid-size sedan has been part of the brand's lineup for about 75 years.

Mercedes' mid-2020s sedans come with an all-new generational look that's already a little familiar. That's because the vehicle's shape and design was ushered in three years ago on the flagship S-Class. Its sleek style gives an impression of a tidy design and aerodynamic smoothness for efficiency.

When you step inside these sedans, you can't miss the tech-infused dashboard with a sweeping LCD display called the MBUX Superscreen, extending from the driver's side all the way over the passenger door. A screen in front of the center console offers apps similar to ones you would find on your phone, including the ability to conduct Zoom meetings while stationary, thanks to a small dashtop camera.

If you're seated as a passenger, the optional Superscreen allows you to display your own apps, games and even stream films and videos. This passenger screen is not visible to the driver, with good reason.

Mercedes' E-Class sedans adopt the latest technological gadgets for its passengers, all wrapped up in an eye-pleasing body shape. It is a formula that will follow the sedan's streak for many years as it continues adapting to consumer demands.

Like previous generations of the E-Class and other Mercedes-Benz models, you can roughly estimate the vehicle's horsepower based on its name, usually as a chrome number labeled on the trunk. Though the numbers don't translate as directly as they once did, the higher the digits, the more power.

The E 350 has a turbocharged 2.0L four cylinder with 255 horsepower. The higher powered E 450 has a 3.0L inline-six turbo engine and delivers 375 horsepower. Both these engines employ a 48-volt mild hybrid system to optimize fuel and battery efficiency. All-wheel drive is now standard across the line.

However, if you're looking for a bigger boost from your vehicle's electric battery, Mercedes-Benz recently announced the upcoming Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid, which will be a plug-in hybrid - convenient for California drivers who want to skip out on high gas prices and rely on electric power.

There are fewer buyers of an E-Class these days than there were in the past due to so many of them opting for SUVs. Still, an E-Class can provide great fuel efficiency and won't hurt your pockets compared to SUV prices. The base price for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is $63,450.