This German Shepard wasn't abandoned: She just likes to rock to the music of Metallica

You may have seen a social media post about a dog that was allegedly abandoned at the Metallica concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood last weekend. Well, as usual... there is more to the story! This German Shepard wasn't abandoned: She just likes to rock!

INGLEWOOD (KABC) -- You may have seen this on social media... a post about a dog that was allegedly abandoned at the Metallica concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood last weekend.

After a few days of online outrage over some dog owner leaving their pup at SoFi... Metallica updated the story, posting on Instagram and saying: "Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself. After a full night taking in the show with her Metallica Family, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day."

The band wrote; "After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including "Barx terna," "Master of Puppies," and "The Mailman That Never Comes."

The band added: "And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn't bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day."