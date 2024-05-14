Disney rolls out new lineup of programming at 2024 upfront

Disney is rolling out its upcoming lineup of programming in a spring tradition in the TV business that's known as the upfronts.

Part presentation and part celebration, ABC and Disney stars joined the company's top executives at the Javits Center to promote their shows to the nation's advertisers.

"The upfront is a week, a year where companies come in and they show to our advertisers all of the new content that's coming, either renewed or brand new," said Rita Ferro, Disney's President of Global Advertising.

She adds that the content "is like magic" and "a treasure trove of everything, everyone and everywhere."

Ferro also talked about what she hopes the headlines will be after the upfront.

"Our one hope as a company is that regardless of what you're going to see next week, there is no presentation or stayed more creative and more anchored in world class storytelling and incredible brands that move the hearts and minds of consumers and the Walt Disney Company," Ferro said. "That is what we're known for. At the end of the day, all the content is great, but there's very few companies that can make you feel and have an emotional connection here, like Disney does."

Here's a look at some of the big announcements coming out of Disney's upfront (list updated in real-time):

Joan Vassos named 1st-ever Golden Bachelorette

After her time was cut short on the inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor," Joan Vassos, the 61-year-old grandmother and school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, will begin her own journey for new love this fall when she steps into the historic role as the first Golden Bachelorette.

The fan favorite will bring her signature grace and charm as she embarks on a search for her next person, showcasing that everyone is worthy of more than just a second chance at love, when "The Golden Bachelorette" premieres Wednesdays this fall on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce joins ESPN

ESPN has signed Jason Kelce to a multi-year agreement, adding the vibrant personality as an analyst on the company's marquee programming around premier NFL telecasts.

The 13-year NFL veteran joins "Monday Night Countdown" each week, leading into Monday Night Football throughout the regular season and ESPN's Super Wild Card and Divisional Round playoff games.

The six-time NFL All-Pro will also become a member of ESPN's Super Bowl studio coverage each year, including Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles (February, 2027) when America's Biggest Game airs on ESPN and ABC. Additional postseason studio appearances will occur annually, including during the NFL's Conference Championship weekend.

Serena Williams to host 2024 ESPYS on ABC

Calling it a "dream come true," tennis legend Serena Williams will host The 2024 ESPYS on July 11 at 8 p.m.

Williams' turn as host of The ESPYS will immediately follow the July 10 premiere of the first episode of the ESPN+ Original Series, "In the Arena: Serena Williams." This 8-part series provides an inside look at her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Williams and key figures throughout her life.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ESPN and this station.