Fontana teen caught driving with 40 pounds of meth in car, deputies say

ByABC7.com staff via KABC logo
Friday, November 4, 2022 1:51AM
Deputies say they found 40 pounds of methamphetamine in a car driven by a 17-year-old from Fontana.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies say they found 40 pounds of methamphetamine in a car driven by a 17-year-old from Fontana.

The teen was taken into custody, then given a citation to appear in court and released to his parents.

The incident happened Tuesday around 3:20 p.m. when San Bernarardino County sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop in the 3100 block of North Del Rosa Avenue, in an unincorporated county area near San Bernardino.

They say they found 40 pounds of a substance that was believed to be meth inside the 2006 Honda Accord.

The unidentified male juvenile, a Fontana resident, will face a charge of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

