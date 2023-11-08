Police surrounded a Metro bus in the Hollywood area where a suspect believed to be armed was barricaded inside Wednesday morning.

Standoff underway with possibly armed man on Metro bus in Hollywood

The standoff started when officers responded to Western and Melrose avenues around 3:50 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The bus driver reportedly noticed a man in the back of the bus with a weapon, possibly a handgun. The driver got out and disabled the bus while waiting for police to arrive.

SWAT teams were also called to the scene.

Police said the man was alone on the bus.

Surface streets in the area were shut down as a precaution.

