Metro Gold Line train operator shot, critically wounded in East Los Angeles; shooter at large

The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The victim was transported to a hospital after being struck twice when the suspect shot at the train, a sheriff's spokesperson said.
Metro's Indiana Street station was closed as deputies established a perimeter and searched for the shooter. A description of the shooter was not immediately available.
Train service was suspended between Soto and Maravilla, Metro said on Twitter. Riders were urged to use Line 30 for alternate service .
