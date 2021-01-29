Metro Gold Line train operator shot, critically wounded in East Los Angeles; shooter at large

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10039802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities have released body camera video that showed an armed man holding his baby hostage in Phoenix.

L LINE (GOLD): No train service between Soto and Maravilla due to police activity at Indiana Station. Use Line 30 for alternate service . pic.twitter.com/I5TMOGSBrs — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) January 29, 2021

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Metro Gold Line train operator was shot and critically wounded Friday morning in East Los Angeles, prompting a search for the shooter, authorities said.The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The victim was transported to a hospital after being struck twice when the suspect shot at the train, a sheriff's spokesperson said.Metro's Indiana Street station was closed as deputies established a perimeter and searched for the shooter. A description of the shooter was not immediately available.Train service was suspended between Soto and Maravilla, Metro said on Twitter. Riders were urged to use Line 30 for alternate service .