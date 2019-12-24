Metro offering free rides for holiday to help keep drunk drivers off roads

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is warning people to stay off its naughty list as it enters its maximum enforcement period.

More officers will be on the road looking for dangerous drivers starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday through midnight on Christmas.

Metro also wants to help you avoid a ticket or jail time.

It's offering free rides on bus and rail lines between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Christmas morning.

As a gift, you can also take a free 30-minute bike ride starting Tuesday through Jan. 1.
