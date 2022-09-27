New Metro K line opening

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Empty metro trains will be going by Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue.

Officials are testing out the new Metro K line, which will officially open Oct. 7.

"The K line is a brand new light rail line that's going to connect South Los Angeles, our expo line, the E line, and the C line which is the green line in this area of Los Angeles," said Dave Sotero, spokesperson with the LA County MTA Metro.

The K line has been in the works since 2014.

The K line on Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue runs on street level, which is why officials want to highlight safety features so motorists and pedestrians are accustomed to the new train schedule and stops.

"Pay attention, to stop, look around, listen to the bells of the train as it approaches the intersection because pretty soon we'll have live trains operating through here," Sotero said.

The train stops have safety features like cross walks and train approaching signage.

They also have photo-enforcing cameras that can catch folks making illegal turns.

"Those citations can run $100 for a base fine, but it will also go up from there if you get penalties or other fees that are associated for not paying the citation for example," Sotero said.

