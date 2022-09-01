Metrolink offers discounted tickets for EBT card holders

The discount will apply to all Metrolink tickets and passes and riders can use their EBT cards at station machines to buy tickets.

The discount will apply to all Metrolink tickets and passes and riders can use their EBT cards at station machines to purchase tickets.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- Metrolink is offering a 50% discount on tickets to those who have California Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards starting Thursday.

The discount will apply to all Metrolink tickets and passes and riders can use their EBT cards at station machines to purchase tickets.

WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

A grant from the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program, administered by Caltrans, is funding the discount program.

"We are grateful to Caltrans for providing the funding to make this program happen,'' Metrolink Board Chair Ara Najarian said. "This fare discount advances Metrolink's commitment to public transportation equity and accessibility across the six counties we serve.''

The discount program will be available for one year or until the grant funds are depleted.

"It's exciting to introduce new riders to Metrolink trains,'' Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. More people in Southern California will now be able to make vital connections to work, school, family, housing and more.''

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.