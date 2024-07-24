Death investigation underway at Metro train station in Pasadena

A death investigation was underway Wednesday morning after a body was apparently found on the platform of a Metro train in Pasadena.

A death investigation was underway Wednesday morning after a body was apparently found on the platform of a Metro train in Pasadena.

A death investigation was underway Wednesday morning after a body was apparently found on the platform of a Metro train in Pasadena.

A death investigation was underway Wednesday morning after a body was apparently found on the platform of a Metro train in Pasadena.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A death investigation was underway Wednesday morning on the platform of a Metro train in Pasadena.

The investigation centered on the Memorial Park station of the A Line on Holly Street.

AIR7 was over the scene where the body was seen on the station platform. Details on the death, or the identity of the deceased individual, were not available.

Light rail service through the area did not appear to be impacted by the investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.