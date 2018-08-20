Metrolink train strikes and kills person in Atwater Village

ATWATER VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Metrolink train struck and killed a person on the tracks in Atwater Village Monday.

The incident closed the train tracks between Burbank and Glendale.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. near Colorado Boulevard.


Trains are stopped as an investigation takes place.

Details regarding what the person was doing on the tracks were not immediately clear.
