Metrolink train strikes and kills person in Atwater Village

ALERT: Tracks are closed btwn #Burbank & #Glendale due to a trespasser incident involving a Metrolink train. Delays expected, updates to follow as more info becomes available. Trains 777 & 782 will hold until the tracks reopen. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) August 20, 2018

A Metrolink train struck and killed a person on the tracks in Atwater Village Monday.The incident closed the train tracks between Burbank and Glendale.The incident happened just before 3 p.m. near Colorado Boulevard.Trains are stopped as an investigation takes place.Details regarding what the person was doing on the tracks were not immediately clear.