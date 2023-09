Scientists in Mexico are pulling back the curtain on what they believe are aliens, and they put two corpses on display.

Two small mummified specimens were unveiled at Mexico's first-ever congressional hearing on UFOs Tuesday.

The alleged alien corpses were discovered in Peru in 2017 and are believed to be 700 to 1,800 years old. They only had three fingers and elongated heads.

X-rays of the "aliens" were also shown, and experts say one of the bodies had eggs inside.