Over 700 migrants from Central America rescued from warehouse in Mexico

TLAXCALA, Mexico (KABC) -- More than 700 migrants from Central America were rescued from a warehouse in southeastern Mexico.

The group of 726 included 45 families and 75 unaccompanied children, according to the Mexican National Institute of Migration (INM).

During Sunday's operation in the municipality of Cuaxomulco, Tlaxcala, four alleged human traffickers, who were guarding the warehouse, were arrested, said the INM.

The children and families are now in the care of social services.

The rest of the migrants, who are from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua, were transferred to a nearby auditorium for processing, according to the INM.