2 bodies found on Tijuana property identified as missing Garden Grove couple

Officials said five bodies --three men and two women-- have been recovered on the property owned by Jesus Guillen and Maria Lopez -- the missing couple.
Autopsies are pending, but authorities said all five victims died violently.
MORE: 5th body found on Tijuana property owned by missing Garden Grove couple believed dead
The suspect in the case is the couple's son-in-law -- identified only as Santiago -- who was deported from the United States in 2012.
Detectives said Santiago's psychology report found he was addicted to methamphetamine.