GoFundMe set up for devastated SoCal family after sole breadwinner dies from COVID-19

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- An effort is underway to help a Southern California family devastated by the coronavirus after the father, who was the family's only source of income, recently died from the virus.

A GoFundMe page has been established for the Corado family following the death of Nylo Corado. His wife, Victory Bautista, says his passing is a total loss for her and their two kids. They had also tested positive for the virus.

Nylo, the sole breadwinner in the family who emigrated from Guatemala, worked as a busboy at Miceli's Italian restaurant in Universal City for 16 years.

Bautista later joined her husband in the United States and has been in the country for seven years. She says he worked two jobs and always said he would provide for his family.

Now, Bautista says she has no idea how they'll make it without Nylo.

Miceli's restaurant staff said when they were allowed to resume outdoor dining, they noticed Nylo wasn't around and were shocked to learn he had succumbed to the virus.

"We don't know all the details here, we just know how hard it hit us. Immediately, you start feeling the mortality amongst ourselves," said Chera Bashar, another restaurant employee.

Joe Miceli, the owner of the restaurant, says customers and fellow employees loved Nylo and he will be sorely missed.

"He was everybody's first choice as far as helping out on the floor and, you know, the more he helps the better the tips are. That's one reason why he was a... you might say, a 'waiter favorite'," he said.

Victoria says her husband fought COVID until the bitter end, not wanting to leave his wife and children or his restaurant family.
