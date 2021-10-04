Meet Michael Flores, director of 'La Campana', 'Mi Tesoro'

Michael is a LatinX writer/director from Los Angeles, where he grew up in the Watts and Harbor Gateway neighborhoods. His films are characterized by: family & fantasy, magic & miracles. Michael's first series of shorts are guerrilla-style films in cold war nations: Serbia, Belarus, and El Salvador. "Mi Tesoro" (produced in El Salvador) premiered on HBO following a strong festival run that included three Oscar Qualifying festivals. Michael is recognized in Remezcla Magazine's Top 10 up-and-coming Latino directors. In 2019, Michael and his team won the Icaro, Central America's premiere film award for his short film "The Bell". Michael's feature film debut, "Love Doll" will premiere in 2021.: A young woman in El Salvador wishes to hear the village bell before she joins a caravan to the US, but the antique bell hasn't rung in 25 years and there is only one man left that can repair it: a drunkard that lives in the cemetery.: A cleaning woman steals a Salvadoran Civil War map and hunts for a treasure in the hopes of reuniting with her son.