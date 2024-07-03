Financing projects by women, nonbinary creatives | Watch 'Our America: In the Black Conversations'

In the third episode of "Our America: In the Black Conversations," we learn about the importance of financing projects made by women and nonbinary creatives.

Social entrepreneur Holly Levow is on a mission to invest in women and nonbinary filmmakers and to get their stories told.

In the third episode of "Our America: In the Black Conversations," she talks about her efforts to be part of this change. Levow co-founded Equitas Entertainment Partners and Catalyst Studios, both of which focus on providing historically marginalized filmmakers with financial opportunities.

Levow spoke with serial entrepreneur Arlan Hamilton about how she believes that investors should change their mindsets from solely focusing on profit, to uplifting everyone.

"I think our capitalistic society is focused on the bottom line to the detriment of everything else, and I don't think that works," she told Hamilton. "So we have to redefine what profit means, what success means. How you get 'in the black' is through not only creating revenue, but doing it in a sustainable way, meaning in a holistic way, meaning taking care of your community."

To Levow, providing women with equity is beneficial to everyone and it is possible for every demographic to be included in business opportunities.

"When we really allow women in leadership positions to bring their natural gifts and not model the male system we've seen, I think it's going to be a game changer," explained Levow.

Watch episode 3 of "Our America: In the Black Conversations" with Arlan Hamilton and Holly Levow now in the video player above or wherever you stream this station on Roku, Apple TV, FireTV or Google TV.

Luke Richards, Jason Honeycutt and Alexis Johnson-Fowlkes contributed to this report.