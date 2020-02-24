Society

Michael Jordan tears up remembering 'little brother' Kobe Bryant at memorial

LOS ANGELES -- NBA legend Michael Jordan teared up, sharing memories of Kobe Bryant during the memorial for the Lakers' MVP and his daughter Gianna.

Jordan, who visibly emotional and crying at the Staples Center event, said Kobe was a like a "little brother" who he was very close to as he talked about Bryant's legacy.

"What he accomplished as a basketball player, as a businessman, as a storyteller and as a father... Kobe left nothing in the tank, he left it all on the floor," Jordan said.

Jordan also joked during the memorial that his tears would end up another infamous meme.

"Now I'll have to look at another crying meme for the next... I told my wife I wasn't going to do this as I didn't want to see that for the next three or four years, but that is what Kobe Bryant does to me."

Speakers and performers at the memorial included Vanessa Bryant, Beyonce, Diana Taurasi and Shaquille O'Neal, Jimmy Kimmel and Alicia Keys among others.

Shaq pays tribute to 'little brother' Kobe Bryant at memorial: 'You're heaven's MVP'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countystaples centerlos angeles lakerskobe bryantmichael jordanmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News