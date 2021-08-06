Woman found slain at Reseda home prompts investigation

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 48-year-old woman was found murdered at a Reseda home Thursday morning, and police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect.The victim has been identified Michelle Avan, a prominent executive in the Southern California business community.Avan's family first became concerned when they weren't able to reach her.Los Angeles police says when officers responded to the 19300 block of Covello Street around 7 a.m., they found Avan unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.The exact cause of her death is unknown, according to police, but homicide detectives responded to investigate and she "appeared to have suffered trauma to her face."Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide at (818) 374-9550. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).