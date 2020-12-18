ABC7's Michelle Tuzee stepping back from anchor role

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Michelle Tuzee has covered countless stories during her time at Eyewitness News.
This week, as we celebrate her 23rd anniversary with ABC7, we are sad to announce that health challenges are forcing Michelle to step back from her role as anchor.
Michelle has been a familiar face to viewers. She has been anchoring the evening news since 1997 and reporting in the field as well for KABC-TV.
She has been there for some of the biggest stories, from Pope Benedict's visit to the United States in 2008 to the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.
Alongside her longtime co-anchor Marc Brown, she has covered tragedies such as the Borderline mass shooting and the Woolsey Fire.
She rode on the Rose Parade, the Kingdom Day Parade and took part in the Revlon Run Walk. She even bagged groceries like a pro for the Feed SoCal campaign.
"It's been an absolute joy to work with her, an even greater joy to know her. Michelle Tuzee is absolutely dedicated to her husband and their three kids," Marc Brown said. "Her time with them is precious. And yet, Michelle always made sure to be scrupulously prepared for every newscast.
"Whatever complicated issue we were going to cover that day, you could be sure Michelle had researched it heavily. I knew I could depend on her when a big story broke. She is that rare combination of good journalist and good friend."
Michelle shared the following message to viewers:
"This month I celebrate my 23rd anniversary with ABC7! It's been a huge honor to spend all of my 23 years here at the side of my dear friend Marc Brown. How did I get so lucky? Anchoring with Marc, Dallas Raines and Rob Fukuzaki at a station with such a storied history, is a dream job. I have been humbled to work with everyone here: on camera and behind the scenes! Such a talented and dedicated group. They are family to me. Also, a big thank you to everyone who has tuned in all these years. I'm especially grateful for the personal connections I've made with many of you out in the community and through social media.
As I celebrate my 23 years, unfortunately health issues have forced me to step back from my anchor duties. But don't worry about me. I want to know how YOU are doing. We all have our own struggles and if we can be here for each other, it helps. So feel free to keep in touch.
Wishing you all good health, happy holidays, and hope for a much improved 2021!"
ABC7's Michelle Tuzee stepping back from anchor role
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News