2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside sports bar in Mid-City

EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Mid-City

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were killed in a shooting in the Mid-City area early Monday morning, police say.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. outside a sports bar near Crenshaw and Washington boulevards.

Police say one of the men was in his 40s and the other in his 20s. The names have not been released.

A woman identified as an innocent bystander was injured in the shooting. Information on the victim's condition was not immediately available.

Details on what led up to the shooting and suspect information have not been released.



DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mid citylos angeleslos angeles countydeadly shootingfatal shootingshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News