A pickup truck slammed into a mother and daughter walking to school in a crosswalk in the Mid-Wilshire district Tuesday, killing the woman and injuring the 6-year-old girl, police say.

Driver had medical emergency in Mid-Wilshire crash that killed mother, injured her child, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver suffered a medical emergency during a crash that killed a woman and severely injured her 6-year-old daughter in the Mid-Wilshire district, police said Wednesday.

The crash happened Tuesday morning in the 6200 block of West Colgate Avenue when a Nissan pickup truck slammed into two pedestrians - a mother and her daughter - and then crashed into an apartment building.

"At this time, based upon the totality of the circumstances, this appears to be a tragic accident that possibly resulted from a medical emergency," LAPD said in a news release.

Note: The video in the media player above is from a previous story.

Police say the pedestrians were a mother walking with her first-grade daughter to school at nearby Hancock Elementary. The truck was going fast at the time of the collision, police said.

Police described the driver of the truck as a 30-year-old man, who was injured and transported to a hospital in stable condition.

"The driver has been positively identified and remains out of custody at this time, but as the investigation proceeds there is a potential that charges may be filed at a later date," police stated.

The 6-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remains in critical but stable condition Wednesday, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

Police will continue to look at video, possible witnesses and conduct a forensic examination of the truck as an investigation remains ongoing.