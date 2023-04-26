LA officials to consider speed bump program for elementary schools after mother killed, child hurt

A day after a mother was struck and killed while walking her 6-year-old daughter to school in the Mid-Wilshire district, city leaders will consider a proposal to add speed bumps near every elementary school in Los Angeles.

Police say the pedestrians were walking in a crosswalk Tuesday morning in the 6200 block of West Colgate Avenue. They were on their way to nearby Hancock Park Elementary School when the driver of a pickup truck slammed into them.

The Nissan truck was driving fast at the time of the collision, police say, and it ended up crashing into an apartment building after hitting them.

The driver of the truck, a 30-year-old man, was injured and transported to a hospital in stable condition. The mother, who has not been identified, died at the scene, and the 6-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Those who live in the area say they aren't surprised the tragedy happened.

"I don't think anybody who lives over in this area would tell you that they're surprised that this happened," said resident Mica Matvia. "It's a residential area and people just tend to speed."

On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles City Council's Transportation Committee is expected to discuss traffic safety during a special meeting.

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky says she will support the motion to install speed bumps near elementary schools.

The city's existing Speed Hump Program is designed to slow traffic and deter reckless driving in residential neighborhoods. As part of the program, residents, neighborhood organizations and schools can apply for speed bumps to be installed.

"While the Program is popular, only a finite number of speed humps can be constructed across the City due to limited funding," Councilman Paul Krekorian said in the motion's proposal. "To ensure the safety of children and the surrounding school communities, the City should establish a dedicated speed hump program for elementary schools."