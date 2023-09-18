More than 2,000 migrants have been dropped off in San Diego County recently, in addition to at least 500 arriving in Los Angeles since June.

Thousands of migrants have arrived in San Diego, Los Angeles in recent weeks

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- More than 2,000 migrants have been dropped off in San Diego County in just one week.

Nearly 300 were dropped off at the Iris Transit Center Sunday morning.

Reports say some migrants were dropped by Border Patrol, not another state.

Local migrant shelters are at capacity.

The migrants are also being housed at homeless shelters and emergency rooms.

Additionally, more than a dozen buses carrying migrants from Texas have arrived in Los Angeles since this summer.

According to city officials, LA has welcomed nearly 500 migrants since June.