Remaining migrant children at Pomona shelter reunited with family, sponsors, officials say

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- All of the remaining migrant children being housed at the emergency shelter at the Pomona Fairplex were expected to be reunited with family members or with sponsors by Tuesday, according to officials.

The emergency shelter will be closing its doors permanently by Nov. 19.

More than 8,000 children have passed through the shelter since it opened in May, according to a statement from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

"Visiting the site multiple times, I witnessed how personal this was for many caseworkers, nurses, and educators - their dedication to providing holistic care and services was nothing short of extraordinary," Solis said.

The facility was one of several operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in response to the influx of unaccompanied minors at the border.

