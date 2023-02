At least 10 migrants were detained after coming ashore in Huntington Beach on a small boat.

At least 10 migrants detained after small boat comes ashore in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 10 migrants were detained late Tuesday night after coming ashore in Huntington Beach on a small boat.

The migrants were discovered on the small vessel near Pacific Coast Highway and 14th Street.

Everyone on board was evaluated by paramedics and taken into custody.

News video from the scene showed several men, some covered with blankets, sitting on the sand as authorities stood nearby.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating the incident.