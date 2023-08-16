WATCH LIVE

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas says his Lamborghini was broken into in downtown LA

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 9:28PM
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A thief broke into a Lamborghini owned by Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas in downtown Los Angeles after the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, authorities said.

Rojas went to dinner at a restaurant in the 900 block of South Broadway after the Dodgers' 6-2 victory over the Brewers.

After he returned to his vehicle, he noticed that a window had been smashed and his mother-in-law's purse stolen, a Los Angeles police sergeant told ABC7. The theft was reported to police at 11:45 p.m.

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas
Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas throws to first for the out on a grounder by Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
AP Photo/Ryan Sun

No injuries were reported.

The NL West-leading Dodgers are riding their longest winning streak since taking 12 in a row from July 31-Aug. 13 last year. They improved to 13-1 this month and are a season-best 26 games over .500 at 72-46.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

