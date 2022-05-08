Arts & Entertainment

Mike Hagerty, 'Friends' and 'Somebody Somewhere' actor, dead at 67

By Megan Thomas

Mike Hagerty, seen here attending a screening of HBO's "Somebody Somewhere" on February 23, has died, according to his co-star. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images via CNNWire)

Mike Hagerty, a character actor known for his roles in shows like "Friends" and films like "Overboard," has passed away, Bridget Everett, his costar in HBO's "Somebody Somewhere," said in an Instagram post.

"With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life," the statement said.

Hagerty played Everett's father on the HBO series.

"I loved Mike the instant I met him," Everett added in another post. "He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed."

Through the years the actor amassed a long list of TV guest roles, primarily in comedies, but also in dramas like "ER" and "Deadwood."

In addition to "Friends," where he played the building super Mr. Treeger, he appeared in a memorable episode of "Seinfeld" as a clothing-store owner and had recurring roles in the comedies "Lucky Louie" (starring Louis C.K.), "The George Carlin Show" and more recently "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Actor and director Jay Duplass added in a Tweet: "Mike Hagerty was a great actor and a great man. I'm going to miss him. He lives forever in our hearts."

Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O'Rourke, and their daughter Meg, according to Everett's post.



The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactorcelebrity deathsfamous death
TOP STORIES
3 US tourists die at Sandals resort in Bahamas after falling ill
California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer
Chelsea FC being sold to Dodgers owners in deal worth $5.3 billion
Mickey Gilley, country music singer-songwriter, dies at 86
Fred Savage fired from show after inappropriate conduct allegations
1992 LA uprising: Exhibition highlights solidarity between communities
Hollywood residents upset with councilwoman over homeless encampment
Show More
Lily Peters homicide: Boy lured girl into woods, complaint says
Ukraine: Women, kids, elderly evacuated from Mariupol steel mill
Desperate search for survivors after hotel explosion in Cuba; 26 dead
He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match
White House bracing for possible COVID-19 surge during fall, winter
More TOP STORIES News