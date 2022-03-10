minimum wage

Minimum wage will rise to $15.96 an hour in unincorporated areas of LA County starting July 1

Minimum wage will rise to $15.96 an hour in unincorporated LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will increase to $15.96 an hour as of July 1, the Department of Business and Consumer Affairs announced Tuesday.

The rate marks a 6.4% increase over the current $15/hour minimum wage.

The rate has risen steadily since 2016, when the county adopted a minimum wage ordinance that slowly increased the amount annually, reaching $15/hour on July 1, 2020, for large businesses and on July 1, 2021, for smaller businesses.

Following the pre-determined increases, future hikes will be based on increases in the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.

"A healthy local economy means support for both labor and industry," Rafael Carbajal, director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, said in a statement. "This wage adjustment is in line with the spirit of the ordinance to ensure that wages keep pace with inflation and support a stable workforce. We will ensure that workers in unincorporated L.A. County are protected and aware of the updated minimum wage, and we will work with our sister departments to support employers that may need assistance with information, compliance, and access to resources."

The city of Los Angeles announced last month that the minimum wage within the city will increase to $16.04 per hour effective July 1. The bump is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers in the L.A. metropolitan area, according to the city.

The Los Angeles minimum wage, which is based on the region's Consumer Price Index, will increase from $15 to $16.04 per hour effective July 1, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.



