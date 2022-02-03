Business

Minimum wage in Los Angeles to increase from $15 to $16.04, Mayor Garcetti announces

EMBED <>More Videos

LA minimum wage to increase from $15 to $16.04, Garcetti announces

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles minimum wage, which is based on the region's Consumer Price Index, will increase from $15 to $16.04 per hour effective July 1, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

"We fought to raise the minimum wage because hard work should always be met with the dignity, respect, and opportunity that fair pay brings,'' Garcetti said in a statement.

"Our decision to end poverty wages in L.A. caused a ripple effect across the nation, and this additional increase is the latest reason to celebrate today -- and a reminder of how our fight for better wages is far from finished.''

The city's wage increase was signed in June 2015, lifting it to $15 per hour by 2020 and making it subject to increases each year based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers in the L.A. metropolitan area.

According to Garcetti's office, more than 600,000 Angelenos make minimum wage and will receive a pay increase on July 1 when it takes effect.

"Everyday workers continue to face many challenges. The minimum wage rate increase is intended to help move us toward a better economy and ensure that employees can have their basic needs met,'' Dr. Mike Davis, president pro tempore of the Board of Public Works Commission, said in a statement.

The Bureau of Contract Administration handles implementing and administering the minimum wage guidelines for Los Angeles. The bureau's director, John L. Reamer Jr., said the annual pay adjustment is meant to ensure that workers' wages keep pace with inflation.

"This is an important step to address economic realities for every Angeleno who is working hard to support themselves and their families,'' he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angelesminimum wage
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
49ers fan in coma after assault during NFC game, police say
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
The Rose Bowl has a storied history hosting Super Bowls
Garcetti says he holds breath when removing mask for photos
VIDEO: Bicyclist dragged in shocking hit-and-run near Silver Lake
Die-hard Rams fan with muscular dystrophy honors late brother
Rams' COO: 'I believe we can be at the level the Lakers, Dodgers are'
Show More
1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack
6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Peru near Ecuador border
Hershey is raising its prices this year
LA receives $21 million for Project Homekey permanent housing site
More than 4,000 US flights canceled amid massive winter storm
More TOP STORIES News