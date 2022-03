LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian died after they were struck by a Metro train Wednesday afternoon in the Miracle Mile area, authorities said.Los Angeles firefighter-paramedics responded around 5:23 p.m. to 711 S. la Brea Ave., an area of the Metro D Line (Purple Line) that was under construction, according to LAFD.LAFD said the person was trapped under the train and was found dead by first responders.No one else was injured in the incident.Firefighters remained on scene and an investigation is ongoing.Further details were not immediately available.