'Miracle on 1st Street' toy giveaway brings joy and major star power to Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some major star power came together Saturday to spread holiday joy for the 42nd annual "Miracle on 1st Street" toy giveaway event in Boyle Heights.

The event took place at the Hollenbeck Youth Center and Inner City Games.

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger handed some of the 10,000 toys that were given away to children in a festive celebration.

"I've been doing this for 30+ years, and the reason is because when I came to this country, my friends from Gold's Gym had a huge Christmas for me and invited me to their house, they gave me Christmas gifts, they had this beautiful Christmas tree, and I felt so included here in America, even though I was a foreigner," he said in a video posted to his X account. "So I wanted to do the same thing when I had the money ... It makes me feel good that I can share that kind of kindness."

Other celebrities like "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actor Gabriel Luna were also in attendance, along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse and even some Star Wars characters.

The "Miracle on 1st Street" event is the largest and longest-running toy giveaway for inner-city children in the city of L.A.