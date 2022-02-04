otrc

100th Anniversary Miss America is first to represent Alaska and Korean-American community

Have you met Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles?
EMBED <>More Videos

Miss America 2022 is first Alaskan, first Korean-American

In nearly a century, the Miss American organization had never had a winner representing Alaska, or the Korean-American community. Emma Broyles is now the first Miss America representing in both categories. Broyles, from Anchorage, Alaska, studies in biomedical sciences at Arizona State University as a preliminary degree to medical school with the goal of becoming a dermatologist.

"This was such a special win for me. First, being the 100th Anniversary Miss America means a lot to me," said Broyles. "I was really, really special to have my crowning moment with so many Miss Americas standing on stage with me. It was special to get to feel all that history that surrounds the Miss America organization."

"It definitely is kind of nerve-wracking to feel that weight on my shoulders, carrying the organization into the next 100 years," added Broyles. "But it's really, really an honor to get to hold the title of Miss America."

https://www.missamerica.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmiss americacollege studentotrcpageant
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OTRC
Halle Berry on being only Black woman to win best actress Oscar
Leslie Jordan, Tracee Ellis Ross to announce 2022 Oscar nominations
36 students compete for Jeopardy! National College crown
Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81
TOP STORIES
Suspect ID'd, released on bail after arrest in SoFi Stadium fight
Medical experts weigh in on Garcetti's maskless photo explanation
Robbery suspect stabbed to death by Circle K clerk
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Now
LAPD searching for suspects who attacked, robbed teen sisters
Mattress Mack places bet on Super Bowl LVI - his biggest one ever
Super Bowl: Police, nonprofit work to combat spike in sex trafficking
Show More
Pence: Trump is 'wrong' to say election could be overturned
Woman carjacked after crash on 15 Freeway in Temecula
UCLA's Mac Etienne arrested after appearing to spit at Arizona fans
Avenatti found guilty in fraud trial involving Stormy Daniels
Cooper Kupp explains the 'anger sharks' around the Rams teams
More TOP STORIES News