Missing Alhambra 17-year-old girl found alive day after sending ominous text to mother

Alhambra PD finds missing Alhambra teen - EMILY SUAREZ IS SAFE. Standing by for details. pic.twitter.com/0Q8vqZlS7f — Miriam Hernandez (@abc7miriam) January 24, 2020

HELP FIND EMILY SUAREZ. Last text to Mom: “a man is trying to talk to me” when she was walking downtown Alhambra yesterday morning. PD calls 17 yr old’s disappearance “suspicious.” 5’4” 110 lbs. Call 911.⁦@alyssa_shorti⁩.⁦⁦@alhambrausd⁩ pic.twitter.com/yzhizwMyPx — Miriam Hernandez (@abc7miriam) January 23, 2020

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old girl who went missing from Alhambra Wednesday after sending an ominous text to her mother has been found alive, officials said Thursday afternoon.Emily Suarez was last seen Wednesday around 9:45 a.m. as she was walking away from Century High School along the 100 block of South Marengo Avenue in Alhambra, according to a Facebook post from the department.Suarez's uncle said she sent a text message to her mom about a man who was trying to talk to her from a car. That was the last time she was heard from."That is a cause for great concern. Typically, adolescent missing persons fall into a runaway category. In this case, what's troubling for us is we have not found concrete evidence that Emily has run away," said Sgt. Steven Carr.Surveillance footage from businesses along Main Street show her walking and texting just after 10 a.m.Authorities announced Thursday afternoon she had been found in the Inland Empire, but further details on her condition and circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately available.Anyone with information is urged to contact Alhambra police at (626) 570-5151 or (626) 570-5157.