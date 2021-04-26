6-year-old boy found safe after going missing from Hancock Park home

By ABC7.com staff
HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 6-year-old boy who went missing from his Hancock Park home has been found safe after police launched a search of the area with help from community members.

Menachi Goldberg was last seen walking outside his home in the area of Mansfield and Oakwood avenues in Hancock Park around 7 p.m.

He was reported missing and Los Angeles Police Department officers set up an active search in the area with the help of community members.



By around 10:30 p.m. police reported the boy had been found safe, but did not disclose where or how he was located.

Anyone who spots Menachi or has information is asked to call (800)ASK-LAPD.
