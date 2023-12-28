Missing SoCal couple found dead near casino in apparent murder-suicide, police say

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A missing Southern California couple was found dead near a casino, and police are investigating the deaths as an apparent murder-suicide.

The San Ysidro couple - a 52-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman - was reported missing by their three children right before Christmas.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers Tuesday found the married couple dead inside a vehicle parked at the Golden Acorn Casino parking lot in Campo, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the man died from a self-inflicted single gunshot wound to the head. The woman's injuries remain undetermined, but her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Her husband is the lone suspect in what appears to be a "tragic case of domestic violence," police said.

The two were separated before they disappeared under suspicious circumstances last week. A domestic violence incident likely happened before they went missing, police said.

Their names have not been released until family is notified.