LAPD searching for missing 7-year-old girl; mother sought

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Concerned family members are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 7-year-old girl who Los Angeles police say is believed to be with her mother and may pose a danger to her daughter.The missing girl is identified as Quin'ye Mitchell and her mother has been identified as Quanique Taylor.LAPD says the girl's parents have been trying to resolve child custody issues and the court on Tuesday found Quin'ye "at imminent risk of harm while in the possession of the Quanique Taylor."The father, Quincy Mitchell, last saw his daughter May 7 and he has been awarded temporary custody of the child, according to LAPD."Immediately after Quincy Mitchell was awarded custody of Quin'ye, Quanique Taylor walked out of the court to unknown location," police said in a news release.Quin'ye is described as Black, with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 3 feet tall and weighs 65 pounds.Taylor, 27, is described as Black, with pink hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and pink and gold slippers.Anyone with information regarding the case can contact LAPD at 213-972-7829. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).