Corona missing child: 8-year-old's parents arrested on suspicion of child abuse; search underway for boy

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The parents of a missing 8-year-old boy from Corona have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.Corona police are asking for the public's help to locate the Noah McIntosh, who has not been seen in two weeks.On Tuesday, Corona police officers were called to the 4600 block of Temescal Canyon Road in response to a report of an at-risk missing child.Responding officers spoke with Noah's mother and attempted to contact his father at a local apartment.Noah's father, 32-year-old Bryce McIntosh, did not respond to numerous attempts by officers to contact him, police saidOn Wednesday, Corona police officers served a search warrant at Bryce McIntosh's residence in order to locate Noah.Bryce McIntosh and his 14-year-old daughter were located inside the residence, but Noah was nowhere to be found, authorities said.Bryce McIntosh was arrested for suspected child abuse related to this investigation. Police confirmed Noah's mother was also arrested.Investigators said they contacted Noah's family members, but no one could provide Noah's current location. The boy was last seen in the 4600 block of Temescal Canyon Road approximately two weeks ago, officials said.If you have any information about Noah's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Senior Detective Mario Hernandez at (951) 279-3659.