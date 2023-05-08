Search underway for missing hiker last seen in Joshua Tree National Park

The National Park Service is looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen in Joshua Tree National Park.

Trammell Evans has been missing since April 30, when he was dropped off at the Black Rock Campground, officials said. Evans, who is described as an avid hiker, is believed to be traveling alone.

The search for him started Friday after he was reported overdue from his trip.

Evans was last seen wearing a silver/light gray sun hoodie, black puffy vest, blue shorts and shoes, black backpack and a dark green beanie.