Missing LA County Fire Department captain died by self-inflicted gunshot wound

The Los Angeles County Fire Department captain, whose body was found in Santa Barbara County, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Monday.The body of was identified by his family on Sunday. His body was found Saturday at about 6 p.m., and was then taken to the county coroner's office.The 43-year-old Habell had last been seen leaving his home at 7:30 a.m. last Monday. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Hot Springs Trailhead after a suspicious vehicle was reported Friday. The vehicle was registered to Habell.The body was found the following day.