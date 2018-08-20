Missing LA County Fire Department captain died by self-inflicted gunshot wound

Wayne Stuart Habell, 43, a missing Los Angeles County Fire Department captain is shown in an undated DMV photo. (KABC)

MONTECITO, Calif. --
The Los Angeles County Fire Department captain, whose body was found in Santa Barbara County, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Monday.

The body of was identified by his family on Sunday. His body was found Saturday at about 6 p.m., and was then taken to the county coroner's office.

The 43-year-old Habell had last been seen leaving his home at 7:30 a.m. last Monday. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Hot Springs Trailhead after a suspicious vehicle was reported Friday. The vehicle was registered to Habell.

The body was found the following day.
