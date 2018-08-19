Body found in Montecito ID'd as missing LA County Fire Department captain, family confirms

A body found in a Santa Barbara County canyon belongs to a missing Los Angeles County Fire Department captain whose vehicle was located nearby, the agency confirmed. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
MONTECITO, Calif. (KABC) --
A body found in a Santa Barbara County canyon belongs to a missing Los Angeles County Fire Department captain whose vehicle was located nearby, the agency said Sunday.

A spokesperson for the department said 43-year-old Wayne Stewart Habell's family has confirmed the identity of the deceased man.

A search team made the grim discovery about 6 p.m. Saturday, after which Habell's body was transported to the county coroner's office.

An SUV registered to Habell had been spotted near the Hot Springs Canyon trailhead on Monday and was reported to authorities as suspicious on Friday, prompting a response from Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
