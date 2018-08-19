A body found in a Santa Barbara County canyon belongs to a missing Los Angeles County Fire Department captain whose vehicle was located nearby, the agency said Sunday.A spokesperson for the department said 43-year-old Wayne Stewart Habell's family has confirmed the identity of the deceased man.A search team made the grim discovery about 6 p.m. Saturday, after which Habell's body was transported to the county coroner's office.An SUV registered to Habell had been spotted near the Hot Springs Canyon trailhead on Monday and was reported to authorities as suspicious on Friday, prompting a response from Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies.The cause of death was not immediately known.