Authorities seeking public's help in finding 65-year-old man with dementia missing out of Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities and concerned family members are asking for the public's help in finding a 65-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Carson.

Dennis Robertson, who is also known as "D'Nell" or "Den," was last seen Saturday morning in the 17600 block of Amantha Avenue near E. Radbard Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Robertson, who has a gray mustache and goatee, was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a fedora-style hat. He stands 6 feet, 5 inches tall and has brown eyes and balding hair.

His family believes he may have walked out of the house carrying his TV remote and say they hope it will not be mistaken for a weapon.

Robertson could possibly be headed to Compton, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact authorities (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

